Daniele Tinti - Crossover

Hall Padova
Thu, 26 Oct, 9:00 pm
TheatrePadova
€20
About

L'ambientalismo ci distrae dall'inevitabile fine del mondo?

Se morissimo tutti sarebbe davvero così male?

Ma soprattutto, è possibile ridere di tutto questo?

DANIELE TINTI, nel suo nuovo live show di Stand Up Comedy "CROSSOVER", trova il filo conduttore

Presentato da For Laugh's Sake

Lineup

Daniele Tinti

Venue

Hall Padova

Via Nona Strada, 11b, 35129 Padova PD, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

