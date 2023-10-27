Top track

Management - Ansia Capitale

Sei tutto l'indie Fest - 10 anni

Monk - Sala Teatro
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Sei tutto l'indie di cui ho bisogno è dal 2013 la community di riferimento della musica indipendente e alternativa italiana. Il 27 ottobre al Monk (Roma) festeggia i suoi 10 anni con un'edizione speciale del Sei tutto l'indie Fest"

LINE UP

Management / Read more

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

