DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"Sei tutto l'indie di cui ho bisogno è dal 2013 la community di riferimento della musica indipendente e alternativa italiana. Il 27 ottobre al Monk (Roma) festeggia i suoi 10 anni con un'edizione speciale del Sei tutto l'indie Fest"
LINE UP
Management /
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.