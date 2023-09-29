DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Balabiott w/ MSYSTEM

Clèr
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:00 pm
DJMilano
About

MSYSTEM IS AN ELECTRONIC MUSIC PRODUCER FROM ITALY.

HIS MUSICAL PROJECT FOCUSES ON A WIDE ALLUSION TO 70s AND 80s ELEMENTS, REFERENCE GENRES BEING DISCO HOUSE AND NUDISCO - ALWAYS TRYING TO CREATE A SOLID AND FRESH SOUND, ALWAYS EVOLVING, MASHING UP ELEME Read more

Presentato da Clèr
Lineup

Msystem

Venue

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

