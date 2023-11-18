DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tributo Fest! Edition 1

The Meadows
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsNew York
$32.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tributo a Soda Stereo

Tributo a Héroes del Silencio

Tributo a Caifanes

Atributo a Prisioneros

This is a 21+ event

Valiente Entertainment, Saxo Music Prod. Ismada Productions and Sonido Diseñador
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.