Piñata Radio x Oroko Radio : Day Party !

Halle Tropisme
Sun, 15 Oct, 12:00 pm
DJMontpellier
€10.20
About

Dans le cadre de la biennale Europe-Afrique, Piñata Radio s’associe et lance une collaboration exclusive avec Oroko Radio, la célèbre radio ghanéenne. Basée à Accra et mettant en valeur une communauté d’artistes africains et de la diaspora de tous les cont Read more

Présenté par Piñata Radio

Venue

Halle Tropisme

121 Rue FontCouverte, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open12:00 pm

