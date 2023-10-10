DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CircoLoco Ibiza - The Day After

DC-10
Tue, 10 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsIbiza
€54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

New date added, Tuesday 10th October 2023: "The day After".

This is an 18+ event

Presented by CircoLoco.

Venue

DC-10

Carretera las salinas, km 1, 07818 Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Illes Balears, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.