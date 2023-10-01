DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sivilizasyon x Gambetta Club Techno After Party

Le Gambetta Club
Sun, 1 Oct, 3:00 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sivilizasyon Collectif presents a transcendent musical journey, from the vibrant space beats of techno to the hypnotic rhythms of hard groove, acid, and hard techno.

Join us with your friends for an unparalleled experience that will keep you dancing all n

Présenté par Sivilizasyon Collectif.

Le Gambetta Club

104 Rue de Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open3:00 pm

