CARO WOW @ 21 House of Stories Città Studi

21 House of Stories Città Studi
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
Classe 1999, Caro Wow è pronta a farsi notare nello scenario musicale italiano con il suo pop dalle sonorità elettroniche, con rimandi al genere hyperpop, e suoni restano organici e puliti.

Il suo mondo è in TECHNICOLOR, all’insegna del divertimento e il Read more

Presented by 21 House of Stories.

21 House of Stories Città Studi

Via Enrico Noë 24, 20133 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
