Six Impossible Things + guest

Bloom
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMezzago
€6.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SIX IMPOSSIBLE THINGS

SIX IMPOSSIBLE THINGS

I Six Impossible Things sono una band fondata da Nicky Fodritto (voce e tastiera) e Lorenzo Di Girolamo (voce e chitarra) a Lodi nel 2017. Il loro sound include elementi di dream pop, emo e post-rock. La band scrive e registra i prim

Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Lineup

Stegosauro, Six Impossible Things

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

