Edless + Primovere in concerto a Milano

BIKO
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50

About

Venerdì 13 Ottobre al Biko di Milano la release dei dischi di Edless e Primovere, due dei progetti più interessanti dello scenario dell'alternative pop italiano indipendente emergente.

Dopo i live la serata continua con il dj set b2b di Barto e Tum, rispe Read more

Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Primovere, Edless

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

