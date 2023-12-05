DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ariana and the Rose Lonely Hearts Club Tour

El Cid
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54
Brooklyn based synth-pop songstress, Ariana and the Rose, brings the Lonely Hearts Club tour to SF. Bringing songs from her debut album to life, get ready to dance, sing, sweat and cry it out on the dancefloor.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Pico Productions.

Ariana and the Rose

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

