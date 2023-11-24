Top track

Fever

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

24th Nov Bristol, Dutty Moonshine Big Band Tour

SWX
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
£22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fever
Got a code?

About

The 12-piece force of nature that is the Dutty Moonshine Big Band are embarking on their biggest venture yet; an 18-date tour to coincide with their brand new and 100% independently released album!

Autumn 2023 will see the dirty dozen dropping their lates Read more

Presented by Rum Runners.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Dutty Moonshine Big Band, Dutty Moonshine, Youthstar x Miscellaneous and 2 more

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.