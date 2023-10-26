Top track

Mitú - SALTA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mitú

La Marbrerie
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mitú - SALTA
Got a code?

About

Décrit par la presse comme la techno de la jungle, la carrière de Mitú s'étend sur douze années d'exploration musicale, décrivant un large spectre composé de synthétiseurs analogiques et de machines à rythmes projetés sur la piste de danse. Après avoir rem Read more

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Mitú

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.