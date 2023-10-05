DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Miel #17 Aszul

La Flèche d'Or
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

05.10.23 MIEL #17 - ASZUL

MIEL c'est doré et doux, MIEL c'est réconfortant et chaleureux, MIEL c'est aussi super bon pour la santé de tes oreilles !

Tous les premiers jeudis de chaque mois, La Flèche d'or accueille un.e artiste en concert acoustique pour Read more

Présenté par La Flèche d'Or.

Lineup

Aszul

Venue

La Flèche d'Or

102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.