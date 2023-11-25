Top track

Pull Up - Tim Reaper Remix

outro: Bakey, Tim Reaper, AK SPORTS, Tañ

Phonox
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A crew of the most exciting DJs and producers take over Phonox, SW9 once again.

Expect riotous sets in the club from artists who are at the forefront of pushing things forward for the UK music scene.

Enter: Bakey, Tim Reaper, AK SPORTS and Tañ. This one Read more

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

1
Bakey, Tim Reaper, AK Sports and 1 more

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

