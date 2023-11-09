Top track

Bodywash - Massif Central

Bodywash

The Prince Albert
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bodywash formed in 2014 as a vehicle for the sonic bond between Chris Steward and Rosie Long Decter. The Montreal duo conjure a dreamscape with airy vocals, intricate guitars and pulsating synths over a heavy rhythmic foundation. In 2019, they released the Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

