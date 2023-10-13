DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HYPER ⚡️ WEEN

Cherry Complex
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HYPER⚡️WEEN

🩸FRIDAY THE 13TH🩸

Hey hyper-hunties, femmebots and ponyboys...ready for the spook of your life? 👀

We're throwing a spine-chilling party 4 u spinning emerging hyperpop, synthpop, nightcore, and whatever-the-fuck-core is next 💀

Presented by Cherry.
Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

