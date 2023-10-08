Top track

Livan Garcia-Duquesne - Lie Still Sleep Becalmed

Wrld Bldr: 'A Night of Folk and Theatre' ft. Sodden Pelt, Painted Bird & more

The George Tavern
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wrld Bldr Presents 'A Night of Folk and Theatre', bringing together both music and performance for a one off show. Featuring musical talent from Sodden Pelt, Painted Bird (solo), Livan Garcia-Duquesne and Felix Orlo, with acting performances from Angelika Read more

Presented by WRLD BLDR

Lineup

Painted Bird

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

