Francis Dunnery - American Life

It Bites FD

Islington Assembly Hall
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £35.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RETURN TO NATURAL UK TOUR 

Enough classic It Bites tunes to have you crying for your teens and enough of the new It Bites FD album for you to hear that dream again!

with special guest  JOHN YOUNG (Lifesigns)

Presented by Systems Workshop.

Lineup

John Young, It Bites FD

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

