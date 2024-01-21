DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
RETURN TO NATURAL UK TOUR
Enough classic It Bites tunes to have you crying for your teens and enough of the new It Bites FD album for you to hear that dream again!
with special guest JOHN YOUNG (Lifesigns)
By purchasing a ticket to this event you are
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs