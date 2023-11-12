Top track

She's Analog - Plain Rice

She's Analog + Adele Altro

Spazio Nòva
Sun, 12 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsNovara
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I tre She’s Analog spingono il jazz contemporaneo a scontrarsi con sonorità post-punk abrasive e lisergiche inquietudini elettroniche. Composto da Stefano Calderano alla chitarra ed effetti, Luca Sguera al Rhodes e Prophet e Giovanni Iacovella alla batteri Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

She's Analog, Any Other

Venue

Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci 2, 28100 Novara Novara, Italy
Doors open4:30 pm

