Sirene - Turn The TV Up EP Launch

Next Door Records
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Growing up in West Yorkshire and now based in South East London, while forever wishing she could live under the sea, Sirene tells scintillating tales about feeling like a “fish out of water”. Sirene is the indie folk artist project from singer-songwriter C Read more

Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

Sirene

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

