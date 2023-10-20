Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

South House vs Naija House: Howard Homecoming

12 Stories
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE OFFICIAL HOWARD HOMECOMING KICK-OFF EVENT

Location --> 12 Stories

🏡 South House vs 🇳🇬 Naija House (Save the date 10/20/23)

🏡 South House and 🇳🇬 Naija House sounds by @AlistKariss @Timfields @djchubbeswagg @djjordanjetson @iamdjolo @Boknows

Presented by Southern Yankee Presents.

Venue

12 Stories

75 District Square Southwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20024, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

