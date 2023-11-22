Top track

The Ruts - Staring At The Rude Boys

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RUTS DC

Strom
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMünchen
€32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Ruts - Staring At The Rude Boys
Got a code?

About

Manche Bands klingen nach Punk, manche sehen nach Punk aus. Manchen sogar beides. Und manche sind ganz einfach Punk. Die Ruts haben schon früh gegen die Vorstellung rebelliert, Punk sei nur irgendein idiotisches Dogma, das Komplexität, kreative Experimente Read more

Presented by target Concerts GmbH.

Venue

Strom

Lindwurmstraße 88, 80337 München, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.