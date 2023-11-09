DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Super User, Infants, Allston Rat Problem

The Silhouette Lounge
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come out for a night of music at The Silhouette Lounge in Allston, courtesy of Narragansett Lager. Reach out to @ibookthings on Instagram if you would like to bring any shelf-stable food donations to help fill our community fridges.

Presented by IBOOKTHINGS.

Lineup

Venue

200 Brighton Avenue, Allston, Massachusetts 02134, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

