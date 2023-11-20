DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ELLA HUE Residency (Night 3)

Club Tee Gee
Mon, 20 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sid The Cat Presents

ELLA HUE Residency (Night 3)

11/20/2023 at Club Tee Gee

21+

RSVP does not guarantee entry. Show is first come, first served.

Presented by Sid The Cat.

Lineup

Venue

Club Tee Gee

3210 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

