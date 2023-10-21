Top track

Eyes of Others - 30+ Losers

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eyes of Others

Leith FAB Cricket Club
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Eyes of Others - 30+ Losers
Got a code?

About

Eyes of Others - have been described as making ‘post-pub couldn’t get in the club music’. Really though, you’ll recognise it as the sound of the small hours.

 It’s The Blue Nile lost on the dancefloor at an Optimo night; John Martyn working magic with dru Read more

Presented by Regular Music.

Lineup

Eyes of Others

Venue

Leith FAB Cricket Club

EH6 7QR, Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.