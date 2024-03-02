DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Quo Connection

The Boileroom
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£20.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In answer to overwhelming support, former members of John Coghlan’s Quo Mick Hughes, Rick Chase, Pete Mace and Russ Chadd have reformed under the name of QUO CONNECTION in order to begin the next chapter.

JCQ had been in existence for twenty-five years in Read more

Presented by The Boileroom.

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.