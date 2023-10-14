DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

T4T: All Trans & Non-Binary Drag Show

Timbre Room
Sat, 14 Oct, 6:00 pm
ComedySeattle
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Euphoria - Drag - T4T

T4T is the longest running by and for all transgender and non-binary produced and casted drag show in Seattle, a one of a kind celebration of trans drag artists. T4T is place for trans folks to enjoy drag, enjoy gender euphoria, find Read more

Presented by Timbre Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.