Pure Live: London II

IKLECTIK
Sat, 28 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
IKLECTIK presents,

PURE LIVE : LONDON II

Saturday 28 October 2023 | Start: 2pm

Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before starting.

Tickets: £12 Early Bird / £15 adv / £20 otd

PURE LIVE : LONDON II sees Pure Life Records returning to their favourite London venue I Read more

Presented by IKLECTIK.
6
Quantum Echo, Remember, Menko and 6 more

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open2:00 pm
100 capacity

