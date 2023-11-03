DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The evening kicks off with the incredible Old Dirty Brasstards. They'll have you singing along with banging brass renditions of all the soul, hip hop, and R&B classics, as you've never heard before.
The best musicians in London will then hit the stage for
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.