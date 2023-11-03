DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝐻𝒾, 𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓈 𝒾𝓈 𝒮𝓉𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒶, 𝒶 𝓎𝑜𝓊𝓃𝑔 𝓅𝑜𝓃𝓎 𝒻𝓇𝑜𝓂 𝓈𝓊𝓃𝓈𝒽𝒾𝓃𝑒 𝒻𝒶𝓇𝓂𝓈 , 𝒶𝓃𝒹 𝐼’𝓂 𝑒𝓍𝒸𝒾𝓉𝑒𝒹 𝓉𝑜 𝒷𝑒 𝓉𝓇𝑜𝓉𝓉𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝓂𝓎𝓈𝑒𝓁𝒻 𝓉𝑜 𝐿𝑜𝓃𝒹𝑜𝓃 𝒻𝑜𝓇 𝒶 𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓎 𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓎 𝒸𝓊𝓉𝑒 𝒷𝒶𝓇𝓃 𝒹𝒶𝓃𝒸𝑒 𝒶𝓉 𝒯𝒽𝑒 �
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.