DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Sunglasses For Jaws, Bande À Part, Body Orchestra

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Flash Delirium x Paper Dress Live x Estrella Galicia present

SUNGLASSES FOR JAWS

Sunglasses For Jaws are a band with experimentation and collaboration at their core.

The band is made up of Oscar and Dave, two London-born friends turned band mates whose Read more

Presented by Flash Delirium x Paper Dress Live x Estrella Galicia.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Body Orchestra, Bande A Part , Sunglasses For Jaws

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs