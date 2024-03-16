Top track

Slimka, Captaine Roshi - Jamaican Mule

Slimka

EMB Sannois
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€19.81

About

Véritable phénomène sur scène, Slimka revient avec une nouvelle tournée (sans playback) à travers la France dès Février 2024. Le Boryngo est prêt à envoûter les foules !

Tout public

EMB Sannois.

Lineup

Slimka

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Doors open8:30 pm

