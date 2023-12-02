Top track

Gogojuice - Datsun

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gogojuice + Lame + Club Bombardier

Supersonic
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gogojuice - Datsun
Got a code?

About

**Pour les fans de... Royal Blood, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Blackfeet Revolution

ATTENTION : Le concert de False Heads est malheureusement annulé, voici le communiqué : "Unfortunately due to unexpected logistical issues we are going to have to p...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Club Bombardier , Lame, Gogojuice

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.