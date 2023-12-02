Top track

False Heads + Lame + Club Bombardier

Supersonic
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

**Pour les fans de... Royal Blood, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Blackfeet Revolution

FALSE HEADS
(Rock - Londres, UK)
LAME
(Indie rock - Lame Music - Nantes, FR)
CLUB BOMBARDIER
(Rock punk - M&O Music - Paris, FR)

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Club Bombardier , Lame, False Heads

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

