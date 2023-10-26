Top track

The Bug Club - 6 O'clock News

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Bug Club + Suep

Concorde 2
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Bug Club - 6 O'clock News
Got a code?

Event information

The Bug Club’s name does a good job of introducing the band & their music: a tight-knit, collaborative effort focused on telling tales of the everyday that we often take for granted, shot through with humour & riffs-a-plenty.

Imagine Jonathan Richman boug Read more

Presented by Acid Box.

Lineup

The Bug Club

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.