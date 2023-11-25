DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SILLY BOY BLUE + JOANNA

Le Plan
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ILLY BOY BLUE

Cette année, Silly Boy Blue est de retour avec Eternal Lover, son deuxième album. Il fait suite à Breakup Songs, un premier album paru en 2021 et suivi d’une tournée de plus de 40 dates, une Gaîté Lyrique complète, une nomination aux Victoir Read more

Présenté par Le Plan.

Lineup

Silly Boy Blue

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Doors open7:00 pm

