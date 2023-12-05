Top track

Nayra

La Maroquinerie
Tue, 5 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22

Top track

NAYRA - le nord
About

Nayra, un trait dessiné sur le visage comme le portaient fièrement ses grands-mères, reliant la bouche au cœur, reliant son âme à ses prédécesseurs, à ses racines.

Autodidacte de la musique, elle est auteure, compositrice et se qualifie comme chanteuse de Read more

Présenté par Allo Floride.

Lineup

Nayra

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

