DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After a sold-out London debut at Servant Jazz Quarters, Holysseus Fly returns to the capital for the release of her new EP, ‘Birthpool’.
Vocalist, co-writer and pianist with critically acclaimed collective, Ishmael Ensemble, Holysseus Fly has already made...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.