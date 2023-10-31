DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Halloween Murder Mystery | Florence

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:30 pm
PartyFirenze
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Halloween Murder Mystery at Bargiù Club

23.30 - 2.00

This is the night when mystery comes alive. We invite you to join us at a party where the paranormal and supernatural merge in a spooky atmosphere.

The music that will guide your journey into the past Read more

Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.