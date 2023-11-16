Top track

The Bug Club - Short and Round

The Bug Club

Comet Ping Pong
Thu, 16 Nov, 9:00 pm
Washington D.C.
Event information

Thursday, November 16th 2023
The Bug Club + TBA
9pm - $18 - All Ages

THE BUB CLUB
Wales, UK
https://thebugclub.bandcamp.com/

After a live album (of new, one-off tracks) and an EP to get the year started at a leisurely pace, The Bug Club cap off 2

Lineup

The Bug Club

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open 9:00 pm
150 capacity

