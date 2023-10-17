DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IKLECTIK presents,
Hyelim Kim, John Edwards, Mark Sanders: Sensitive to Light
Tuesday 17 October 2023 | Doors: 8pm - Start: 8:30pm
Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.
Tickets: £10 adv / £12 otd
Shrike records are pleased to present the launch of Sens
