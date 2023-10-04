Top track

Roc Marciano - Quantum Leap

Roc Marciano

Le Poisson Rouge
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $45.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Roc Marciano - Live at LPR on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023

An MC and producer from New York City's tradition-rich Long Island, Roc Marciano is well-respected for his moody, claustrophobic beats and stream-of-consciousness, heavily stylized lyrics. Briefly Read more

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Roc Marciano

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

