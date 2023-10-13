Top track

SPOOKYLUST HALLOWEEN SHOW w/ Beach Bums, Lucys

El Cid
Fri, 13 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$19.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BEACHxBUMS' HALLOWEEN SHOW AT EL CID. W/ LUCYS

All ages

Lineup

Lucys, Beach Bums

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

