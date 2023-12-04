Top track

Man On Man + Qonfiture + Hélice Island

Supersonic
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Si tu aimes Faith No More, LCD Soundsystem & Ride, alors ne manque pas ce concert :)

MAN ON MAN
(Indie rock - New York, USA)
QONFITURE
(Rock approximatif - Paris, FR)
HÉLICE ISLAND
(Sadcore - Araki Records - Paris, FR)

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Hélice Island, MAN ON MAN

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

