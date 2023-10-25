Top track

Release Party Nature Morte et Black Bile

Le Ferrailleur
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nature Morte est un trio de post black metal parisien qui incorpore à sa musique divers styles comme le rock indie, le shoegaze, la musique orchestrale, cinématographique et progressive. Avec NM1, leur premier album sorti en 2018, ils se sont forgés une ré Read more

Présenté par Frozen Records.

Lineup

Nature Morte, Black Bile

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

