The Bygones

The Blue Room
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$34.61

About

Limited Seating Available - First Come First Served

The Bygones are an indie folk duo consisting of Allison Young and Joshua Lee Turner. Their sound ties together unexpected genres, from traditional jazz to 70’s singer-songwriter, classic country to bossa...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

