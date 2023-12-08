Top track

The Darts (U.S.) - Love U 2 Death

The Darts w/ Speed of Light + Casa de Brujas

The Paramount
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Darts will headlline in this their only SoCal date of 2023!

Special guests: Speed of Light + Casa de Brujas

DJ Set by Drew Carey of Underground Garage

  • All ages
  • 8pm
Presented by The Paramount

Lineup

The Darts, Casa de Brujas, Speed of Light

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

