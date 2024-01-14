DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alex Kautz Brazillian Jazz Quartet

The Century Room
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($25-$35 | 7pm & 9pm sets) The Tucson Jazz Festival presents drummer Alex Kautz.

Alex Kautz

Musicality, groove and knowledge of a variety of styles are some of the adjetives that makes Alex Kautz a unique musician.

Alex has been a part of the NY competi...

Presented by The Century Room & The Tucson Jazz Festival

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

