James Walsh - Reaching Out

JAMES WALSH (Starsailor) a Milano

BIKO
Sun, 17 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

James Walsh - Reaching Out
Nao Uao presenta:

JAMES WALSH (STARSAILOR)

JAMES WALSH, leader e fondatore degli Starsailor, arriva al BIKO di Milano per presentare il suo repertorio solista e un best of dei brani della band inglese. La sua musica si ispira sia al folk psichedelico ("S...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

James Walsh

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

